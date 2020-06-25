Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in rental housing fraud investigation, York police say

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 4:05 pm
York police say they have charged two people in connection with a housing rental fraud investigation.
York police say they have charged two people in connection with a housing rental fraud investigation. York Regional Police

York Regional Police have charged two people in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving housing rentals.

Officers said they began their investigation in April after receiving information about a suspect in possession of fake identification documents.

During their investigation, officers determined that between December 2019 and June 2020, luxury rental houses located in Markham and Richmond Hill had been rented out using fraudulent identification, police said.

Read more: Peterborough police warn of new phone scam seeking social insurance numbers

The houses were sub-leased to occupants and in many cases an upward of 20 people were residing in these homes and paying rent to the suspects, officers added.

Investigators said the homeowners did not receive any rent payments and had been unable to evict the suspects or the occupants due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario teen reportedly calls police to complain after fake ID didn’t arrive

On Monday, Arif Adnan Syed, 37, of Markham and Hafsa Nasser, 25, of Mississauga have been charged with fraud over $5000, uttering forged documents and identity fraud.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 2486, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimehousing marketCharges laidRentersfraud investigationYork Region Policehousing rentalsHouse rental fraudHouse rentalsRenter bewareYork Region investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers