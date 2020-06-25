Charges laid in rental housing fraud investigation, York police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have charged two people in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving housing rentals.

Officers said they began their investigation in April after receiving information about a suspect in possession of fake identification documents.

During their investigation, officers determined that between December 2019 and June 2020, luxury rental houses located in Markham and Richmond Hill had been rented out using fraudulent identification, police said.

The houses were sub-leased to occupants and in many cases an upward of 20 people were residing in these homes and paying rent to the suspects, officers added.

Investigators said the homeowners did not receive any rent payments and had been unable to evict the suspects or the occupants due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, Arif Adnan Syed, 37, of Markham and Hafsa Nasser, 25, of Mississauga have been charged with fraud over $5000, uttering forged documents and identity fraud.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 2486, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.