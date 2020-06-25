One new coronavirus case to report in Manitoba Thursday, say health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

In a news release the province said the latest case is a man in his 40s from the southern health region.

There was no further information released on how the man contracted the virus, but health officials say the case is being investigated.

The case bring Manitoba’s total number of probable and positive cases reported since March to 316.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday morning no one was in hospital or intensive care with the virus, and health officials say there are currently 15 active cases and 294 people have recovered.

Seven Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The province said nearly 400 tests for the virus were performed Wednesday, but data from those tests is still being reviewed so updated numbers on the total number of tests performed since February won’t be available until Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday health officials said 59,2357 tests for COVID-19 had been performed in Manitoba since February.

1:26 Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21 Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.