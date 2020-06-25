Menu

Canada

Coronavirus screening, positive tests rise in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:04 pm
As testing has skyrocketed in Waterloo region over the past week, the number of new cases of coronavirus has also edged upwards.

Waterloo Public Health releases update its COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis and over its last seven updates, it has conducted an additional 7,602 tests, which is close to 25 per cent of the 31,352 it has conducted since the epidemic began.

Read more: 189 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 34,205

A total of 732 of those tests were announced Thursday by Waterloo Public Health.

It also announced nine new positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,277.

This lifts the rolling seven day average of new cases to 7.42.

There were only four more people cleared of the virus in Waterloo Region, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 1,065.

There were no new deaths reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 115 including 95 residents of long-term care or residential homes.

Read more: Coronavirus: Most of Windsor region to move to Stage 2, except for areas with farm outbreaks

There are now 97 active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region including 12 people remain hospitalized.

Ontario reported 189 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 34,205.

Coronavirus: Ontario to expand COVID-19 testing for farm workers in Windsor-Essex
Coronavirus: Ontario to expand COVID-19 testing for farm workers in Windsor-Essex

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the eighteenth day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported. Eight of the last 10 days have seen cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,641, as 10 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Gabby Rodrigues

CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusKitchener coronavirusWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Waterloo public health COVID-19Waterloo public health coronavirusCoronavirus testing KitchenerCoronavirus testing waterloo
