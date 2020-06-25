Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in 2018 Edmonton homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 11:49 am
A candlelight vigil was held in north Edmonton on Wednesday to remember Virgil Quinn who died after being found in an alley with serious injuries last week.
A candlelight vigil was held in north Edmonton on Wednesday to remember Virgil Quinn who died after being found in an alley with serious injuries last week. Eric Beck/ Global News

A 36-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter nearly two years after the death of a man in northeast Edmonton.

On Oct. 17, 2018, Virgil Quinn was found in an alley in the area of 118 Avenue and 82 Street. He was in medical distress.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he died a day later.

Read more: Edmonton police say man found in alley off 118 Avenue is victim of homicide

An autopsy revealed Quinn died of blunt head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

A candlelight vigil was held in the days following Quinn’s death where his mother told Global News he left behind three sons.

“He has a big family,” Laura Quinn said in October 2018. “Everybody knew Virgil as a kind person.”

Story continues below advertisement

She also pointed out that her son struggled with mental health issues and addiction, but added “he didn’t have to go this way.”

Candlelight vigil held in north Edmonton to remember city’s latest homicide victim
Candlelight vigil held in north Edmonton to remember city’s latest homicide victim

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said Clayton Dennis Cardinal has since been charged with manslaughter in Quinn’s death.

Read more: Candlelight vigil held to remember Edmonton’s latest homicide victim

The EPS would not release any further information on the investigation.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeManslaughterEdmonton homicideEdmonton 2018 homicideVirgil QuinnClayton Dennis CardinalClayton Dennis Cardinal manslaughterVirgil Quinn deathVirgil Quinn homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers