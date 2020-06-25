Manslaughter charge laid in 2018 Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter nearly two years after the death of a man in northeast Edmonton.

On Oct. 17, 2018, Virgil Quinn was found in an alley in the area of 118 Avenue and 82 Street. He was in medical distress.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he died a day later.

An autopsy revealed Quinn died of blunt head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

A candlelight vigil was held in the days following Quinn’s death where his mother told Global News he left behind three sons.

“He has a big family,” Laura Quinn said in October 2018. “Everybody knew Virgil as a kind person.”

She also pointed out that her son struggled with mental health issues and addiction, but added “he didn’t have to go this way.”

1:10 Candlelight vigil held in north Edmonton to remember city’s latest homicide victim Candlelight vigil held in north Edmonton to remember city’s latest homicide victim

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said Clayton Dennis Cardinal has since been charged with manslaughter in Quinn’s death.

The EPS would not release any further information on the investigation.