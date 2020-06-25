Coronavirus: 1 new case, 4 recoveries, 1 resolved outbreak in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, four others have recovered and an outbreak at a local long-term care home is over, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 612, of which 491 have been resolved and 57 people have died.

The new case was reported in London and does not involve a seniors’ facility or a health-care worker. At least 570 of the region’s cases have been reported in London.

Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 22 cases, while Middlesex Centre has seen nine and North Middlesex five.

Four cases have been reported in Thames Centre, while one each has been in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The health unit reported one new case and four recoveries in the region on Wednesday, three new cases and four recoveries on Tuesday and one new case and two recoveries on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak declared last week Peoplecare Oakcrossing in its Norway Spruce area has been resolved, according to the health unit.

The outbreak, declared June 16, was the second at the facility since the start of the pandemic.

At least one resident had tested positive in connection to the latest outbreak, while two staff members became infected in the previous outbreak, which lasted from May 3 to 18.

An outbreak at Westmount Gardens, declared June 18, remains active, with at least three staff members testing positive, according to health unit data.

It’s the only active outbreak in the city.

At least 26 outbreaks have been declared in total, of which 21 have been at seniors’ facilities.

The number of cases and deaths involving long-term care and retirement homes has remained unchanged at 176 and 37, respectively.

According to the health unit, 106 outbreak-related cases have involved residents while 70 have involved staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-four deaths are linked to long-term care homes while 13 are linked to retirement homes.

Across the province, at least 509 outbreaks have been reported at seniors’ facilities since mid-January, with 87 still active, according to Public Health Ontario.

The outbreaks have sickened at least 5,436 residents and 2,258 staff and killed 1,689 residents and five staff.

Visits to the city’s two assessment centres remain steady as of Wednesday, according to the health unit.

Nearly 2,000 people have visited Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena since Monday, about the same as had visited between Monday and Wednesday of last week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Overall, the two centres have seen more than 27,000 people and have swabbed nearly 22,000 people.

Hospitalizations in the city remain low, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), which hasn’t issued an updated tally since June 10.

LHSC says it will issue a new figure if the case count rises above five.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of staff cases involving LHSC is also not known as the organization has stopped releasing a tally unless cases rise by five or more.

The last known update, issued several weeks ago, was 42.

No patients were being treated at St. Joseph’s Health Care London as of June 18, its most recent update, and at least 19 staff members with St. Joseph’s have tested positive.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Thursday.

That brings the province to a total of 34,205 cases, including 2,641 deaths and 29,528 resolved cases.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s an increase of 192 resolved cases over the previous day, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than active cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell from 278 to 270.

The number of people in intensive care and on ventilators — 69 and 47, respectively — fell to the lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting those figures at the beginning of April.

More than 27,500 tests were completed in the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

One person has recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 83, of which 77 have now been resolved. Four people have also died. That tally has not changed since late April.

The recovery was reported in Tillsonburg in Oxford County, according to health unit figures.

Health officials reported one new case on Wednesday in Malahide Township and three recoveries on Tuesday. There were no new cases, deaths or recoveries reported on Monday.

Two cases remain active in the region, both in Elgin County — one in Dutton/Dunwich and one in Malahide.

Three outbreaks have been declared in the region, all since resolved.

As of Wednesday, 8,715 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 483 people still awaiting test results.

The percentage of tests that come back positive stands at one per cent.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths or recoveries have been reported by officials with Huron Perth Public Health.

The number of cases confirmed in the region remains at 57, with 51 recoveries and five deaths. One active case remains in the region, located in Perth County.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Wednesday, two recoveries on Tuesday and no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday.

Location-wise, 26 cases have been reported in Stratford, 14 in Huron County, 13 in Perth County and four in St. Marys.

Four deaths have been reported in Stratford — all linked to a previous outbreak at Greenwood Court — while one has been reported in St. Marys.

A total of nine outbreaks have been declared in the region, all since resolved.

As of Thursday, a total of 8,165 people had been tested in the region, up 121 from the day before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Two more people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county remains the same at 285, of which now 249 have been resolved and 25 people have died, leaving 11 active cases.

The health unit reported two recoveries late Tuesday, one recovery late Monday and four new cases and three recoveries over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active outbreaks remains at two, both in Sarnia, at Afton Park Place and Bluewater Health. Both outbreaks were reported last week and are among nine outbreaks in total that have been declared during the pandemic.

One staff member has tested positive at Afton Park Place while four staff have tested positive at Bluewater Health, all from the hospital’s since-closed COVID-19 unit.

A total of at least 19 staff at the hospital have tested positive for the virus over the last few months.

Bluewater Health was treating no COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning and hasn’t for at least a week and a half.

The health unit said it had received back a total of 11,392 test results as of late Wednesday. The percentage of tests that come back positive is 2.5 per cent.

— With files from the Canadian Press