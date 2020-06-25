Officers arrest 4 after person with gun at Toronto hotel, police say

Toronto police say they have arrested four people after it was reported that a person with a gun was at a Toronto hotel on Thursday.
Officers were called to the Chelsea Hotel, near Yonge and Gerrard streets, at around 8:34 a.m.
Callers reported there was a person with a gun in the hotel and items were being thrown off a balcony, police said.
Police also said there were reports that multiple people were in a unit.
Officers have four people in custody, police said.
Pedestrian traffic and road closures were in place for the investigation.
