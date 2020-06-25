Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man shot in downtown Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 2:19 am
Toronto police attend the scene of a shooting on March 21.
Toronto police attend the scene of a shooting on March 21. Global News

Toronto police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city’s downtown.

Emergency crews were called to O’Keele Lane and Gould Street, near Yonge-Dundas Square, at around 7:40 p.m. on March 21 with reports gunshots were fired.

Police said the victim, who was identified as 25-year-old Mamadou Drame, was found with gunshot wounds. There were reports the victim and the suspect had an altercation.

Read more: Police release image of suspect wanted in fatal downtown Toronto shooting

In an update issued Wednesday night, police said Toronto resident Lashshantee Keslow was arrested earlier in the day. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Keslow was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto MurderMamadou DrameO'Keefe Lane and Gould Street shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers