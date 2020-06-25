Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man shot in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city’s downtown.

Emergency crews were called to O’Keele Lane and Gould Street, near Yonge-Dundas Square, at around 7:40 p.m. on March 21 with reports gunshots were fired.

Police said the victim, who was identified as 25-year-old Mamadou Drame, was found with gunshot wounds. There were reports the victim and the suspect had an altercation.

In an update issued Wednesday night, police said Toronto resident Lashshantee Keslow was arrested earlier in the day. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Keslow was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

— With files from Ryan Rocca