Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill, police say

York Regional Police say a cyclist has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called at just before 5:20 p.m. to Carrville Road, west of Yonge Street, with reports of a collision.

A spokesperson said the male cyclist was stuck under the vehicle for a period of time. They said the man was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

CYCLIST STRUCK – Carville Road is closed in both directions west of Yonge St after a cyclist was struck. Cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Driver remained at the scene. Major Collision Investigation Unit attending. Expect traffic delays. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 24, 2020

