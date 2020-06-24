Menu

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill, police say

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill.
Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police say a cyclist has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called at just before 5:20 p.m. to Carrville Road, west of Yonge Street, with reports of a collision.

Read more: Female cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Oakville

A spokesperson said the male cyclist was stuck under the vehicle for a period of time. They said the man was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

