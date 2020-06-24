Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg high school students mark graduations with physically-distanced ceremonies

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 8:19 pm
Hundreds of Winnipeg high school students are graduating in physically-distanced ceremonies this spring. .
Hundreds of Winnipeg high school students are graduating in physically-distanced ceremonies this spring. . Jordan Pearn / Global News

Hundreds of Winnipeg high school students are graduating in physically-distanced ceremonies this spring.

High schools in the River East Transcona School Division hosted the ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This is really significant,” said River East Collegiate principal Sandy Dzuba. “We’re in this profession because of our students and the last three months not having them [here], there’s a big hole in all of us for all our teaching staff.

“It’s a very exciting time to see them grow to become young adults (and) graduate and so this is really important to celebrate with them and their families.”

Read more: ‘Extremely resilient’ McNally High School grads find special way to celebrate

Students were able to come in one at a time and accept their diplomas on stage with physical distancing measures in place.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels really good. It’s nice to have closure to all of this instead of having nothing and leaving it where it all is,” said River East Collegiate graduate Nicole Friesen.

“It’s nice to come back to the school where it all started and relive that experience.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Speeches from the valedictorians and principals were done online, and instead of a gymnasium filled with people, just four family members per student were allowed to be present.

“I am so excited. It’s  been a long, hard journey at times,” said Emily Friesen, Nicole’s mother. “Definitely not what we imagined, but it’s excellent.”

Read more: Winnipeg high school students graduate with a drive-through amid pandemic

Nicole also says although her graduation was not how she envisioned it, she was glad she could celebrate the milestone nonetheless.

“(My friends were) sad we didn’t get a full commencement but they’re really excited that and see some people one last time before everything ends,” she said.

“So it’s the good and the bad.”

Winnipeg high school graduate address Class of 2020
Winnipeg high school graduate address Class of 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID-19 updateWinnipeg high schoolsRiver East Collegiatephysically distanced graduationsWinnipeg graduationWinnipeg graduation ceremoniesWinnipeg high school graduations
Flyers
More weekly flyers