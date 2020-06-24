Winnipeg high school students mark graduations with physically-distanced ceremonies

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Winnipeg high school students are graduating in physically-distanced ceremonies this spring.

High schools in the River East Transcona School Division hosted the ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This is really significant,” said River East Collegiate principal Sandy Dzuba. “We’re in this profession because of our students and the last three months not having them [here], there’s a big hole in all of us for all our teaching staff.

“It’s a very exciting time to see them grow to become young adults (and) graduate and so this is really important to celebrate with them and their families.”

Students were able to come in one at a time and accept their diplomas on stage with physical distancing measures in place.

“It feels really good. It’s nice to have closure to all of this instead of having nothing and leaving it where it all is,” said River East Collegiate graduate Nicole Friesen.

“It’s nice to come back to the school where it all started and relive that experience.”

Speeches from the valedictorians and principals were done online, and instead of a gymnasium filled with people, just four family members per student were allowed to be present.

“I am so excited. It’s been a long, hard journey at times,” said Emily Friesen, Nicole’s mother. “Definitely not what we imagined, but it’s excellent.”

Nicole also says although her graduation was not how she envisioned it, she was glad she could celebrate the milestone nonetheless.

“(My friends were) sad we didn’t get a full commencement but they’re really excited that and see some people one last time before everything ends,” she said.

“So it’s the good and the bad.”

