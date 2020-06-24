44 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health has confirmed an additional 44 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The department’s update on Wednesday listed no new deaths for the second day in a row.

Confirmed cases in the Calgary zone continued to drop, while the Edmonton zone continues to see an increase in cases. There are 250 confirmed cases in the Edmonton zone, and 219 in the Calgary zone.

There are two confirmed cases in the Central zone, 23 in the South zone and 40 in the North zone. Alberta Health listed four active cases that are in an unknown zone.

To date, 7,825 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 153 deaths related to the virus in the province. Alberta has performed 409,354 novel coronavirus tests.

Thirty-six people are currently in hospital because of COVID-19. Of those, seven are in intensive care.

Alberta investing in COVID-19 serology testing, Misericordia hospital outbreak and more

As of Wednesday, northeast Edmonton was no longer listed under the “watch” category on the province’s relaunch status map.

The map shows the level of risk in regions and information about local health measures. It also shows the rate of COVID-19 infections and the number of active cases.

Clear Hills County in northwest Alberta is the only area in the province not listed as “open.”

– With a file from Emily Mertz, Global News

