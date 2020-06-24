Black bear blamed for entry, damage to vehicles in Haliburton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Haliburton believe a black bear is to blame for several cars that were reportedly broken into over the past week.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on Tuesday around 10 p.m., officers responded to reported entries into vehicles in the area of Kennaway Road and Dudley Road in Haliburton.

“The investigation revealed a bear with an interesting talent of opening unlocked car doors,” OPP stated Wednesday.

Officers spoke with residents in the area and determined a bear had opened more than 10 vehicles over the previous nights.

Many of the vehicles entered were significantly damaged, OPP said.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say a bear is responsible for recent entry and damage to vehicles. Haliburton Highlands OPP

Police are requesting residents keep vehicle doors locked and make certain there is nothing inside their vehicles that could be appealing to a hungry bear.

If you have a problem with a bear, call the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s Bear Wise line toll-free at 1-866-514-2327 for advice on how to avoid human-bear encounters during bear season (April 1 to Nov. 30).

MNRF staff work closely with OPP officers by supporting them with training on problem wildlife situations.

