Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ford, Lecce and Superfan Nav Bhatia to virtually address Ontario’s graduating class of 2020

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, and Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce physical distance during daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, and Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce physical distance during daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

Premier Doug ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia to virtually address Ontario’s graduating class of 2020 on Wednesday.

Read more: Ontario government unveils new elementary math curriculum

Publicly funded schools in Ontario shut down in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since being forced out of the classroom, school boards have adapted to online and virtual learning.

As the school year comes to an end, the case remains the same for graduation ceremonies.

Read more: 3 reopening plans for Ontario schools being considered, some online learning expected to continue

The press conference is set to begin at 4:00 p.m at Queen’s Park. 

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPremier Doug FordStephen Leccequeen's parkGraduation 2020Superfan Nav BhatiaOntario gradsOntario graduates
Flyers
More weekly flyers