Ford, Lecce and Superfan Nav Bhatia to virtually address Ontario’s graduating class of 2020

Premier Doug ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia to virtually address Ontario’s graduating class of 2020 on Wednesday.
Publicly funded schools in Ontario shut down in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since being forced out of the classroom, school boards have adapted to online and virtual learning.
As the school year comes to an end, the case remains the same for graduation ceremonies.
The press conference is set to begin at 4:00 p.m at Queen’s Park.
