Ford, Lecce and Superfan Nav Bhatia to virtually address Ontario’s graduating class of 2020

Premier Doug ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia to virtually address Ontario’s graduating class of 2020 on Wednesday.

Publicly funded schools in Ontario shut down in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since being forced out of the classroom, school boards have adapted to online and virtual learning.

As the school year comes to an end, the case remains the same for graduation ceremonies.

The press conference is set to begin at 4:00 p.m at Queen’s Park.

To every member of Ontario’s graduating class of 2020 – we are so proud of you! Tune in today at 4pm for a special message on behalf of all Ontarians! #OntarioGradHatToss pic.twitter.com/92ewdFE5oU — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 24, 2020