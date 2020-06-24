Menu

Health

Ottawa fire crews extinguish blaze on Arts Court building roof

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 1:39 pm
Ottawa fire services arts court
Ottawa fire crews battle a blaze at the Arts Court building on Wednesday, June 24. via Ottawa Fire Services

A fire broke out on the roof of the Arts Court building during construction on Wednesday morning, according to Ottawa Fire Services (OFS).

OFS said it received a call just before 11 a.m. Wednesday about a fire at 20 Daly Ave., the site of Ottawa’s heritage Arts Court building that’s currently undergoing renovations.

Crews arrived on scene and confirmed a fire broke out in the roof area and spread inside the wall.
Mathieu Fleury, the city councillor for the area, said via Twitter that construction crews were in the midst of swapping out a new roof system when the blaze broke out.

Read more: Fire chief credited with heroic rescue after car plunges into Ottawa River

OFS said the fire was under control as of 11:25 a.m.

Fleury noted there was minor damage to some walls in the “older section of the building.”

An OFS investigator will look into the cause of the fire.

