Ottawa fire crews extinguish blaze on Arts Court building roof

A fire broke out on the roof of the Arts Court building during construction on Wednesday morning, according to Ottawa Fire Services (OFS).

OFS said it received a call just before 11 a.m. Wednesday about a fire at 20 Daly Ave., the site of Ottawa’s heritage Arts Court building that’s currently undergoing renovations.

Crews arrived on scene and confirmed a fire broke out in the roof area and spread inside the wall.

Mathieu Fleury, the city councillor for the area, said via Twitter that construction crews were in the midst of swapping out a new roof system when the blaze broke out.

OFS said the fire was under control as of 11:25 a.m.

Fleury noted there was minor damage to some walls in the “older section of the building.”

An OFS investigator will look into the cause of the fire.

