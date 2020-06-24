York police charge 47-year-old Toronto man in online child luring investigation

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 47-year-old Toronto man for child luring and underage prostitution-related offences.

Police said that on Nov. 25, 2019, a concerned parent reported to police that she found text messages on her 17-year-old daughter’s cellphone regarding exchanging sex for money.

After an investigation, police said officers determined that the victim met the suspect online and persuaded her to meet him in person on more than one occasion.

On June 17, Shane Suman or “Rico” was arrested in Toronto. He was charged with numerous offences including, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Investigators released an image of the suspect to encourage any additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.