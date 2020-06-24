Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

York police charge 47-year-old Toronto man in online child luring investigation

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 1:42 pm
York Regional Police have charged Shane Suman in connection with an online child luring investigation.
York Regional Police have charged Shane Suman in connection with an online child luring investigation. York Regional Police/Handouts

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 47-year-old Toronto man for child luring and underage prostitution-related offences.

Police said that on Nov. 25, 2019, a concerned parent reported to police that she found text messages on her 17-year-old daughter’s cellphone regarding exchanging sex for money.

Read more: Canadian cops don’t need warrants to DM suspected child lurers — but they still seek more tools

After an investigation, police said officers determined that the victim met the suspect online and persuaded her to meet him in person on more than one occasion.

On June 17, Shane Suman or “Rico” was arrested in Toronto. He was charged with numerous offences including, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators released an image of the suspect to encourage any additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTorontoYork Regional PoliceChild LuringYork PoliceCharges laidspecial victim's unitUnderage Prostitutiononline child luring investigationJuvenile Prositution
Flyers
More weekly flyers