Coronavirus: No new cases in Peterborough area for 4th day, drive-thru test clinics extended

For the fourth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

That keeps the health unit’s case total at 95 for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the 95 cases, 89 are resolved — or approximately 94 per cent.

In her weekly update, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, noted that more than 15,400 residents have now been tested for the virus, which is approximately 1 in 10 residents.

She also noted that the most recent two cases were acquired outside the health unit’s jurisdiction.

For the fifth week in a row, there have been no institutional outbreaks in the region.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two residents, with the last death reported in mid-April.

Drive-thru testing clinic

The drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue next week from Monday to Friday, with the exception of Wednesday, July 1, for Canada Day.

Testing for residents without symptoms runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend (with or without symptoms) can call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The centre operates by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week. No testing will be provided on Canada Day.

