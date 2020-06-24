Arrest made in stabbing death outside Winnipeg McDonald’s

Send this page to someone via email

Second-degree murder charges have been laid after a man was stabbed to death outside a Winnipeg McDonald’s last week.

The stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. Friday near the fast-food restaurant at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Police say the victim, Robert James Forbister, 33, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Brian Cromarty, 34, has been charged with Second Degree Murder following a fatal stabbing in the area of Portage and Sherbrook on June 19. https://t.co/PbRJ0n6yEF — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 24, 2020

After asking for businesses and nearby homeowners to check security cameras for any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the stabbing, police announced an arrest had been made Wednesday.

Brian Jamie Cromarty, 34, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Cromarty is charged with second-degree murder and has been detained in custody.

Police haven’t said what investigators believe led up to the stabbing.

The homicide is the city’s 19th homicide of 2020.

