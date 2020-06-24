Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in stabbing death outside Winnipeg McDonald’s

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police have laid second-degree murder charges after a man was stabbed outside a West End McDonald's early Friday.
Winnipeg police have laid second-degree murder charges after a man was stabbed outside a West End McDonald's early Friday. Abigail Turner/Global News

Second-degree murder charges have been laid after a man was stabbed to death outside a Winnipeg McDonald’s last week.

The stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. Friday near the fast-food restaurant at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Police say the victim, Robert James Forbister, 33, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

After asking for businesses and nearby homeowners to check security cameras for any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the stabbing, police announced an arrest had been made Wednesday.

Brian Jamie Cromarty, 34, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Cromarty is charged with second-degree murder and has been detained in custody.

Police haven’t said what investigators believe led up to the stabbing.

The homicide is the city’s 19th homicide of 2020.

