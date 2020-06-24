Coronavirus: 1 new case, 4 recoveries reported in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex and four people have recovered, local health unit officials reported Wednesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 611, of which 487 have recovered. Fifty-seven people have died, a tally that has not changed since June 12.

The new case was reported in London — where a vast majority of the region’s cases, 569, have been confirmed — and did not involve a health-care worker or local seniors’ homes.

Elsewhere, 22 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, while nine cases have been reported in Middlesex Centre, five in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The health unit reported three new cases and four recoveries on Tuesday, one new case and two recoveries on Monday, and three new cases and seven recoveries over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Two outbreaks declared last week in the city remained active as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the health unit’s most recent outbreak report.

Peoplecare Oak Crossing declared an outbreak — it’s second of the pandemic — on June 16 in its Norway Spruce area, while Westmount Gardens declared an outbreak on June 18.

Health unit data shows one resident has tested positive at Peoplecare Oak Crossing, while three staff members have tested positive at Westmount Gardens.

The previous outbreak at Peoplecare Oak Crossing, active from May 3 to May 18, saw two staff members test positive for the virus.

2:10 Health-care workers protest failed contract talks and pandemic pay Health-care workers protest failed contract talks and pandemic pay

Long-term care and retirement homes have accounted for 176 of the region’s cases, 37 of its deaths, and at least 21 of its 26 outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, 106 outbreak-related cases have involved residents while 70 have involved staff members.

Twenty-four deaths are linked to long-term care homes while 13 are linked to retirement homes.

The exact number of hospitalized cases is not clear but is under five, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

No COVID-19 patients were being treated by St. Joseph’s Health Care London as of its most recent update on June 18.

The exact tally of staff infections at LHSC is also not known, as the organization has stopped releasing a figure unless it rises by five or more. The last known update, issued several weeks ago, was 42.

At least 19 staff members with St. Joseph’s have tested positive as of June 18.

At least 142 of the region’s cases, about 23 per cent, and two of its deaths involve health-care workers, according to the health unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and 12 more deaths, bringing the province to a total of 34,016 cases, including 2,631 deaths and 29,336 resolved cases.

That’s 229 more resolved cases than the previous day, resuming a trend Ontario has seen over a couple of weeks of resolved cases growing more quickly than active ones, except for Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19, and those in intensive care and on ventilators all dropped, with the latter two figures falling to their lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting them at the beginning of April.

Ontario has extended its state of emergency to July 15, which Premier Doug Ford has said is hopefully the last extension.

Many of the emergency orders made under the state of emergency are expected to continue even after July 15, including bans on large gatherings.

The province also announced Wednesday that most of Windsor and Essex will move forward to Stage 2, with the exception of Leamington and Kingsville.

Story continues below advertisement

The two areas have seen stubbornly high COVID-19 case numbers on farms in the region.

Elgin and Oxford

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two others have recovered, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 83, of which 76 have recovered. Four people have died. That tally has not changed since late April.

2:34 Coronavirus: Ontario to pilot new COVID-19 contact tracing app Coronavirus: Ontario to pilot new COVID-19 contact tracing app

The new case, the first to be reported in the region in a week, was reported in Malahide, while the two recovered cases were reported in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials reported three recoveries on Tuesday, and no new cases, deaths, or recoveries on Monday and over the weekend.

Three cases remain active in the region, including two in Elgin County — one each in Dutton/Dunwich and Malahide — and one in Oxford County in Tillsonburg.

No cases are currently in hospital, according to the health unit. Three outbreaks have been declared, and all have resolved with no deaths.

As of Wednesday, 8,599 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 482 people still awaiting test results.

The health unit says the percentage of tests that come back positive stands at one per cent.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries have been reported by officials with Huron Perth Public Health.

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 57, of which 51 have recovered and five have died, leaving just one single active case.

The active case is located in Perth County.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials reported two recoveries on Tuesday, and no new cases, deaths, or recoveries on Monday.

Read more: Police confirm victim of Ontario shooting had faced war crimes allegations

Overall, 26 cases have been reported in Stratford, 14 in Huron County, 13 in Perth County and four in St. Marys.

Four deaths have been reported in Stratford, while one has been reported in St. Marys. The deaths in Stratford are linked to a previous outbreak at Greenwood Court.

The health unit says as of Wednesday, a total of 8,037 people had been tested in the region, up 33 from the day before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Two people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, Lambton Public Health officials reported late Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 285, of which 247 have recovered and 25 have died. Thirteen cases remain active in the county.

Health officials reported one recovery late Monday, one recovery late Sunday, and four new cases and two recoveries late Saturday.

Read more: Asylum seekers continue crossing into Canada despite coronavirus border shutdown

Story continues below advertisement

Two outbreaks at Bluewater Health hospital and Afton Park Place, both in Sarnia, remain active as of Tuesday, according to the health unit.

Four staff at Bluewater Health have tested positive, while one staff member at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home, contracted the virus.

The hospital has seen at least 19 staff infections, but the outbreak was the first to be declared there following changes this month to provincial guidelines regarding outbreak declarations.

2:14 Ontario’s long term care homes now allowing visitors under strict rules Ontario’s long term care homes now allowing visitors under strict rules

The hospital was treating no COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, and hasn’t since at least June 14.

The two active outbreaks are among nine in total that have been declared during the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday, the health unit said it had received back 11,180 test results so far. The percentage of tests that come back positive is 2.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Allison Jones of The Canadian Press