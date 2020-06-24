Menu

Canada

London police appeal to public in search of missing man, last seen June 21

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 24, 2020 11:07 am
The London man was last seen "in the early hours" of Sunday, June 21, in the Portsmouth Crescent area. via the London Police Service

London police are appealing to the public in hopes of finding a 26-year-old man last seen early on June 21.

Police say they and Ryan Warner’s family are concerned for his welfare.

The London man was last seen “in the early hours” of Sunday, June 21, in the Portsmouth Crescent area, northwest of Gore Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police say Warner is described as a six-foot, three-inches tall white man with a large build, brown eyes, and dark brown curly shoulder-length hair. He is clean-shaven and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a cartoon dragon graphic on the front, tan pants, light grey or brown shoes, and he may have been in possession of a tent and a chair, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

