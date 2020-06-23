Review to be held in ruling of Abbotsford officer who engaged in ‘intimate partner violence’

Send this page to someone via email

A decision will now be reviewed regarding an Abbotsford police officer who was found to have committed five allegations of misconduct under the Police Act.

The officer, who has not been named to protect the victim, admitted to the assault and harassment of the officer’s estranged spouse over several months.

The disciplinary conduct investigation found the five instances included assault, installation of GPS tracking devices, harassing behaviours and inappropriate use of police databases. In a separate criminal investigation by the Vancouver Police Department, the officer was charged and convicted of assault in relation to the same matter.

The Abbotsford Police Discipline Authority recommended the officer receive a suspension without pay of between one and five days for each allegation of misconduct, resulting in a total suspension of 16 days without pay.

However, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has now found the proposed penalties did not reflect the “serious, sustained and deliberate nature of this behaviour which spanned a number of months.”

The notice of review stated while the Discipline Authority “correctly underscored the seriousness of domestic violence and the public’s expectation that those ‘sworn to protect the vulnerable from intimate partner violence must not engage in it themselves,’ those principles were not sufficiently reflected in the proposed penalties.”

Therefore, a review will be held but has yet to be scheduled.