Coronavirus: Cases remain at 95 in Peterborough area, 1 new resolved case in City of Kawartha Lakes

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus for its jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The result maintains the health unit’s overall case total to 95. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the 95 cases, only four remain active, the health unit reports with 89 resolved — approximately 94 per cent. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last reported in mid-April.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the health unit has now tested more than 15,050 people, 50 more than reported Monday.

The drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough continues this week, running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases in its jurisdiction on Tuesday, maintaining its overall case total to 190.

There was one new resolved case in the City of Kawartha Lakes, increasing the total to 139 out of the 162 confirmed cases in the municipality — or approximately 86 per cent.

There are currently 26 cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. The number is two more than the 24 reported on Monday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The outbreak declared on June 12 remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

Haliburton County has nine cases, of which eight are resolved. There are three cased deemed high-risk.

All 19 cases in Northumberland County have been declared resolved. Four cases are deemed high-risk.

Both counties had one case which required hospitalized care.

