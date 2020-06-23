Montreal city worker finds human bones in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce forest

Send this page to someone via email

A municipal worker discovered human bones in a forested area in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood on Sunday.

The city worker’s gruesome discovery occured at around 9:30 p.m. near St-Jacques Street and Cavendish Boulevard bordering Highway 20 behind the Quilles G Plus, not far from the former PJ’s Pub.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, a forensic pathologist and legal anthropologist were called for the investigation.

Forest area near Quilles G Plus on St-Jacques in Notre-Dame-de-Grace near where the bones were found.

The specialists will attempt to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Their findings will later be handed over to investigators.

