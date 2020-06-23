Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Montreal city worker finds human bones in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce forest

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 4:59 pm
The approximate location where the human bones were discovered Sunday night by a clue collar worker.
The approximate location where the human bones were discovered Sunday night by a clue collar worker. Sylvain Trudeau / Globa News

A municipal worker discovered human bones in a forested area in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood on Sunday.

The city worker’s gruesome discovery occured at around 9:30 p.m. near St-Jacques Street and Cavendish Boulevard bordering Highway 20 behind the Quilles G Plus, not far from the former PJ’s Pub.

Read more: ‘Archaeological’ human bones found in northern Manitoba

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, a forensic pathologist and legal anthropologist were called for the investigation.

Forest area near Quilles G Plus on St-Jacques in Notre-Dame-de-Grace near where the bones were found. (Global News)
Forest area near Quilles G Plus on St-Jacques in Notre-Dame-de-Grace near where the bones were found. (Global News). Sylvain Trudeau / Global News

The specialists will attempt to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Their findings will later be handed over to investigators.

Archeologists uncover 15,000-year-old ‘mammoth traps’ in Mexico
Archeologists uncover 15,000-year-old ‘mammoth traps’ in Mexico
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecMontrealNDGNotre-Dame-de-Gracehuman bonesbones found in foresthuman bones discovered
Flyers
More weekly flyers