Montreal city worker finds human bones in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce forest

A municipal worker discovered human bones in a forested area in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood on Sunday.
The city worker’s gruesome discovery occured at around 9:30 p.m. near St-Jacques Street and Cavendish Boulevard bordering Highway 20 behind the Quilles G Plus, not far from the former PJ’s Pub.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, a forensic pathologist and legal anthropologist were called for the investigation.
The specialists will attempt to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.
Their findings will later be handed over to investigators.
