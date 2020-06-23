Coronavirus: 3 new cases, 4 recoveries in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex while four people have recovered, health unit officials reported Tuesday.

It brings the local case count to 610. A total of 483 people have recovered and 57 have died.

Two of the cases were reported in London, while one was reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, health unit figures show.

None of the cases are linked to two active outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in the region, according to health unit data. One of the two London cases, however, involves a health-care worker.

The health unit reported one new case and two recoveries on Monday, three cases and one recovery Sunday, six recoveries Saturday and three cases and five recoveries Friday.

Of the region’s cases, a vast majority — 568 — have been reported in London, while 22 have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Nine cases have been reported in Middlesex Centre, five in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

No outbreaks have been declared or resolved since Monday, the health unit says.

Two outbreaks remain in the region at Peoplecare Oak Crossing, declared last Tuesday, and Westmount Gardens, declared on Thursday.

They’re among at least 26 that have been declared in the region — 21 of which have been at long-term care and seniors’ homes.

The facilities account for at least 176 of all cases in London and Middlesex and 37 of its deaths. According to the health unit, 106 cases have involved residents while 70 have involved staff members.

Twenty-four deaths are linked to long-term care homes while 13 are linked to retirement homes.

There have been at least 506 outbreaks declared at seniors’ facilities across the province since mid-January, 95 of which remain active, according to Public Health Ontario.

The number of patients in local hospitals remains low, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). An exact figure isn’t known as LHSC has stopped releasing a tally unless it rises above five.

No COVID-19 patients were being treated by St. Joseph’s Health Care London as of June 18, the organization’s most recent update.

About 18 per cent of the region’s cases — 111 — have involved hospitalizations, with five per cent needing intensive care. Nearly 90 per cent of hospitalized patients have been over the age of 50.

Of those hospitalized, 36 have died.

At least 42 staff with LHSC have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however an updated figure hasn’t been issued for several weeks. The organization says it will put out a new tally if staff cases rise by five or more.

At least 19 staff members with St. Joseph’s have tested positive as of June 18. It’s not clear how many cases remain active.

At least 142 of the region’s cases, about 23 per cent, and two of its deaths involve health-care workers, according to the health unit.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 more deaths.

It’s the highest number of daily new cases in 10 days, but Health Minister Christine Elliott says it’s too early to draw any conclusions.

Among the deaths, Ontario reported the first death of someone who was 19 years old or younger. The province did not indicate the exact age or gender of the deceased or where the person is from in Ontario.

Today’s new cases bring the provincial total to 33,853 — an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day — including 2,619 deaths and 29,107 resolved cases.

There were 174 more resolved cases on Tuesday than the previous day, breaking a consistent trend of resolved cases growing more quickly than active ones.

Tuesday’s testing figure also marks the lowest number of completed tests in two weeks, at 16,189.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 grew from 265 to 288, while the number of people in intensive care and on ventilators dropped. All three categories are at much lower levels than at the beginning of the month.

Elgin and Oxford

Three people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Tuesday.

The total number of cases remains at 82, with 74 people having recovered. Four have died, a tally that has not changed since late April.

The recovered cases were reported in East Zorra-Tavistock, Woodstock and St. Thomas.

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday and over the weekend. The last new case to be reported was on June 16.

Four active cases remain in the region, including three in Oxford County — two in East Zorra-Tavistock and one in Tillsonburg — and one in Elgin County in Dutton/Dunwich.

None of the patients with active cases have been hospitalized. Three outbreaks, all resolved, have been reported in the region.

As of Tuesday, 8,433 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 597 people still awaiting test results. The health unit says the percentage of tests that come back positive stands at one per cent.

Huron and Perth

Two people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported Tuesday.

No new cases were reported, keeping that tally at 57. Of those, 51 people have recovered and five have died, leaving just one active case in the region.

The two recoveries were reported in Huron and Perth counties. The lone active case is located in Perth.

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday.

Overall, 26 cases have been reported in Stratford, 14 in Huron County, 13 in Perth County and four in St. Marys.

Four deaths have been reported in Stratford, while one has been reported in St. Marys. The deaths in Stratford are linked to a previous outbreak at Greenwood Court.

The number of tests conducted in the region is not known as the health unit has stopped providing a figure.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person has recovered for the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases remains unchanged at 285, with 245 people now having recovered. The death toll for the county stands at 25.

Health officials reported one recovery late Sunday and four new cases and two recoveries late Saturday.

Two outbreaks remain active in the county at Afton Park Place and Bluewater Health hospital, both in Sarnia.

The outbreak at Afton Park Place, declared June 18, has seen one staff member infected, while the Bluewater Health outbreak, declared a day earlier, has seen four staff infected.

Despite there being at least 19 staff who have tested positive at the hospital since the pandemic began, this is the first outbreak to be declared there due to recent changes in provincial guidelines surrounding outbreak declarations.

Hospital officials have said at least three of the staff had worked in the hospital’s since-closed COVID-19 unit. The hospital hasn’t treated a confirmed COVID-19 patient since June 14.

In all, a total of nine outbreaks have been declared in Lambton, with a vast majority of cases and all outbreak-related deaths linked to two since-resolved outbreaks at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home, both in Sarnia.

The outbreaks have accounted for at least 105 of Lambton’s COVID-19 cases.

As of late Monday, the health unit said it had received back 10,945 test results so far and the percentage of tests that come back positive is about 2.6 per cent.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues, and the Canadian Press