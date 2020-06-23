Peterborough man dies following early morning crash on Park Street: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating a crash on Park Street which claimed the life of a man early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, emergency crews were called to the area of Park Street North between Wolfe and Townsend streets following reports of a single vehicle crash.

Witnesses tell Global News the car was reportedly travelling at a higher rate of speed before the crash.

Police discovered a car which had struck a hydro pole further from the scene and had come to a stop near another pole at the intersection.

Firefighters removed the driver from the vehicle but the 31-year-old Peterborough man was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The coroner arrived to the crash scene around 3 a.m. to confirm the death.

The area is expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m. for the investigation into the cause of the crash and cleanup, which includes downed hydro wires.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. Police say next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service Traffic Unit at 705-876-1122 ext. 289.

More to come.

