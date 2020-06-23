Quebec police watchdog launches investigation after man dies in police-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) has launched an inquiry into a police-involved shooting that led to the death of a man in the Lanaudière region.

According to the BEI, the case involves a 53-year-old man who injured himself with knives in front of a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officer.

The incident reportedly happened inside a residence in the Lanaudière region on Monday evening.

The man died after the officer opened fire, the BEI says.

According to preliminary information sent to the police watchdog, the SQ received a call around 8:20 p.m. notifying officers of a family conflict at a Lavaltrie residence.

When they arrived at the scene, police reportedly found a man and a woman.

The man was detained by police outside the residence after a complaint was made against him, the preliminary report states.

According to the BEI, an officer accompanied the 53-year-old man into his home to retrieve his personal belongings and his wallet.

Once inside the residence, the man allegedly grabbed knives and injured himself.

It was there that the police officer opened fire, the BEI says.

Officials reportedly rushed the man to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The BEI investigation was officially launched on Tuesday.

The Montreal Police Department (SPVM) will act as the support police force in this investigation.

The SQ will also provide two forensic identity technicians, who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

— With files from The Canadian Press