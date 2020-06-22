Greater Victoria School District to rethink Police Officer Liaison Program

Send this page to someone via email

A motion is going before the The Greater Victoria School Board Monday night to rethink roles of Police Liaison Officers in schools.

The motion directs the Equity Committee to undertake discussions with members of the school community, including racialized, Indigenous and LGBTQ2 staff, parents and students.

Staff are asked to gather any concerns and develop recommendations on what changes should be made.

Rob Paynter, who brought forward the motion, said he recognizes that his experiences with police is not reflective of the experience of others within the community.

“Whether they are racialized, or Indigenous or perhaps a member of a marginalized community, their experiences are going to be very different. And so I want to understand what those experiences are and really be able to move forward with a clear understanding the specific concerns of what these members of the community have,” said Paynter.

Trustee @RobPaynterSD61 says there's talk of suspending program until recommendations/decision is made. "That the PLO program be suspended until such time that recommendations be brought back regarding future of motion" This addresses the 'talk and do nothing' scenario#bced https://t.co/JqkYbrPbSM — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) June 22, 2020

While a final decision could potentially take a while, Paynter said everything is on the table.

“If it turns out that the experiences are such that the program is not worth continuing, then that definitely I know my colleagues would be open to considering.

“I do know there’s a recommendation to amend this motion that the police liaison officer program be suspended until such time that recommendations are brought back regarding the future of the motion.”

“What we want to do is to approach this in as productive a manor as possible if there are specific things within our abilities to address. If it’s unworkable then we need to recognize that as well, we need to put a district level lens on it”

BC RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said he’s not aware what implications would arise if the district moved to bans school liaison officers and the RCMP won’t speculate.

“I personally know that the School Liaison officers play a very important role in crime prevention, education, relationship building with youth, teachers and parents,” Manseau said.

Last week, the Vancouver Teachers’ Association voted in favor to consider banning police from elementary schools.