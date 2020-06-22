Okanagan weather: warm days with a chance of showers

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine returned to start the first week of summer in the Okanagan on Monday morning with temperatures rising to the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Clouds shuffle back in on Tuesday with a higher chance of showers in the Shuswap, North and South Okanagan later in the day with some areas reaching into the low 30s.

There is a chance of showers in the Shuswap, South & North Okanagan Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The next frontal boundary pushes through on Wednesday, bringing with it showers, the risk of storms and afternoon highs back in the mid-20s.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunshine returns with a building upper ridge on Thursday that pushes daytime highs back into the upper 20s for the rest of the week.

Clouds return on Friday followed by a chance of showers with a cool down to the mid-20s for the final weekend of June.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.