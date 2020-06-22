1 new coronavirus case, 2 recoveries reported in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two others have recovered, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Monday.

The total number of cases in the region stands at 607, of which 479 have recovered and 57 have died.

The new case was reported in London and was not linked to a long-term care or retirement home, according to the health unit.

The health unit reported three new cases and one recovery on Sunday, no new cases and six recoveries on Saturday, and three new cases and five recoveries on Friday. All were reported in London.

Overall, London has seen 566 reported cases, while Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 21. Elsewhere, nine have been reported in Middlesex Centre, five in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active outbreaks in the region stands at two after an outbreak at Kensington Village was reported over on Saturday. The outbreak had been active since April 3.

The remaining two outbreaks, at Peoplecare Oak Crossing and Westmount Gardens, were both declared last week, on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The outbreak at Peoplecare is the second outbreak at the facility after two staff members tested positive in early May.

The health unit says 176 of the region’s cases and 37 of its deaths are associated with long-term care and retirement homes.

Sixty-two long-term care residents and 47 staff have tested positive, while 44 retirement home residents and 23 staff have tested positive. Twenty-four deaths are linked to long-term care homes, with 13 at retirement homes.

The facilities have accounted for at least 21 of the 26 outbreaks reported in the region.

The number of hospitalized patients remains under five, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). An exact tally is not known. LHSC has said it will only release a figure if the patient count rises above five.

Story continues below advertisement

About 19 per cent of the region’s cases — 111 — have involved hospitalizations, with five per cent needing intensive care. Of those hospitalized, 36 have died.

People over 50 make up nearly 90 per cent of the region’s hospitalized cases, and account for all but one of the region’s deaths.

A quarter of hospitalized cases are linked to outbreaks at seniors’ homes.

Health-care workers account for about 23 per cent of cases in London and Middlesex — 141 — and two of its deaths, according to the health unit.

At least 42 cases have involved LHSC staff, while 19 staff at St. Joseph’s Health Care London have tested positive during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Provincially, Ontario reported 161 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and three more deaths.

That’s the lowest total of new daily cases since late March.

It brings the province to a total of 33,637 cases, including 2,609 deaths and 28,933 resolved cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the number of resolved cases continues to grow more quickly than active ones.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and those in intensive care and on ventilators all dropped, to the lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting them at the beginning of April.

About 70 per cent of today’s new cases come from the three regions that are still in Stage 1 of the province’s reopening plan — Peel reported 44 new cases, Toronto reported 36 and Windsor-Essex reported 32.

Premier Doug Ford says Toronto and the Peel Region are set to enter Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

That will leave Windsor-Essex as the only region of the province still in Stage 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford says the trends are improving in Toronto and Peel, but the threat of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is still too great.

He says the province is trying to help the region open as quickly as possible, including expanded and proactive testing on farms, where there have been large outbreaks among migrant workers.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says that 31 of their 32 new cases today come from the agri-farm sector.

Two migrant workers have died in the region due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported Sunday that a migrant worker in their area had died amid a farm outbreak there.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries have been reported by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The total number of confirmed cases in the region remains unchanged at 82, of which 71 have recovered and four have died. No deaths have been reported since late April.

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported over the weekend.

Seven cases remain active in the region, with five in Oxford County, including three in East Zorra-Tavistock, and one each in Tillsonburg and Woodstock, and two in Elgin County, including one each in Dutton/Dunwich and one in St. Thomas.

None of the active cases have been hospitalized. Three outbreaks, all resolved, have been reported in the region.

As of Monday, 8,162 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 552 people still awaiting test results.

As of Monday, 1.1 per cent of tests come back positive.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries have been reported by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of confirmed cases remains unchanged at 57, of which 49 have recovered and five have died.

The health unit did not release an update over the weekend. No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported Friday.

Three cases remain active in the region, including two in Perth County and one in Huron County.

Overall, 26 cases have been reported in Stratford, 14 in Huron County, 13 in Perth County, and four in St. Marys.

Four deaths have also been reported in Stratford, linked to a since-resolved outbreak at Greenwood Court, a long-term care facility. The outbreak ended May 11.

Seven outbreaks have been declared in total. All have resolved.

One death has also been reported in St. Marys.

The number of tests conducted in the region is not known as the health unit has stopped providing a figure.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person has recovered from the novel coronavirus in Lambton County, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of cases remains unchanged at 285, of which now 244 have recovered. Twenty-five people have also died.

Health officials reported four new cases and two recoveries late Saturday, and reported one recovery late Friday.

The number of active outbreaks remains unchanged at two.

Four staff members have tested positive at Bluewater Health in an outbreak declared June 17, while one staff member has tested positive at Afton Park Place in an outbreak declared June 18.

At least 19 staff in total have tested positive at Bluewater Health during the pandemic. The hospital was treating no COVID-19 patients on Monday — a tally that hasn’t changed in a week.

At least 105 of the region’s cases and 16 of its deaths have been linked to nine outbreaks declared in the county.

A majority of those cases, and all of the deaths, have been linked to outbreaks at Landmark Village from March 26 to May 6 and at Vision Nursing Home from April 23 to June 18.

Story continues below advertisement

According to LPH, 2.6 per cent of tests come back as positive.

At least 10,772 test results had been received by the health unit as of late Sunday.

— With files from The Canadian Press