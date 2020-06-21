Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Gunfire in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve leaves 3 people injured

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 1:15 pm
Updated June 21, 2020 1:20 pm
Three people were injured by gunfire in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Saturday.
Three people were injured by gunfire in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Saturday. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Three people were injured by gunfire in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood Saturday night according to Montreal police.

At 7 p.m. officers responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshot noises on Allée des Pruches.

When officers arrived on scene they located the first victim on Albani Avenue and two others on Rue Du Quesne.

A 19-year-old woman and two men aged 24 and 26 were transported to hospital for their injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

READ MORE: Quebec police watchdog probes death of man, 51, at Montreal hotel

“The victims’ lives are not in danger,” he said.

A safety perimeter is set up on-site, blocking the entrance to Allée des Pruches.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is still underway and according to Brabant, no arrests have been made.

Montreal Police Department trying to get a handle on gun violence
Montreal Police Department trying to get a handle on gun violence
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingGun ViolenceGunshotsGunfireJean-Pierre BrabantMercier–Hochelaga-MaisonneuveMontreal gunsAlbani streetdes Pruches streetdu Quesne street
Flyers
More weekly flyers