Gunfire in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve leaves 3 people injured

Three people were injured by gunfire in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood Saturday night according to Montreal police.

At 7 p.m. officers responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshot noises on Allée des Pruches.

When officers arrived on scene they located the first victim on Albani Avenue and two others on Rue Du Quesne.

A 19-year-old woman and two men aged 24 and 26 were transported to hospital for their injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“The victims’ lives are not in danger,” he said.

A safety perimeter is set up on-site, blocking the entrance to Allée des Pruches.

An investigation is still underway and according to Brabant, no arrests have been made.

