Heat warning issued for Toronto as summer officially arrives, cooling centres set to open

A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and the surrounding regions ahead of the first official week of summer.

According to the statement, daytime temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected hover between 29 C to 33 C and drop between 17 C and 20 C in the evening.

Some areas could be dealing with elevated temperatures until Monday.

The City of Toronto announced on Friday that 15 emergency cooling centres will open on Saturday as of 11 a.m. and will last for the duration of the heat warning.

Heat warning issued for Toronto and much of the GTA for the first weekend of summer! Temps. in the low 30s with the humidex approaching 40 with overnight lows 17 to 20C. Heat warnings also in place across southwest and eastern ON. pic.twitter.com/4d1ZUkLmgs — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) June 19, 2020

Environment Canada encouraged vulnerable populations to take special care, noting hot and humid air can be dangerous as it causes poor air quality.

The agency also reminded residents to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Here is a full list of the City of Toronto’s emergency cooling locations:

North York Civic Centre, (5100 Yonge St.)

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation (25 Stanley Rd.)

Jenner Jean-Marie Community Centre (48 Thorncliffe Park Dr.)

Amesbury Sports Complex (Arena) (155 Culford Rd.)

East York Civic Centre (850 Coxwell Ave.)

Wallace-Emerson Community Centre (1260 Dufferin St.)

Regent Park Community Centre (402 Shuter St.)

Scarborough Civic Centre (150 Borough Dr.)

Metro Hall (55 John St.)

Parkdale Library (1303 Queen Street West)

Elmbank Community Centre (10 Rampart Rd.)

Scarborough Village Recreation Centre (3600 Kingston Rd.)

Malvern Community Recreation Centre (30 Sewells Rd.)

Ourland Community Centre (18 Ourland Ave.)

Etobicoke Civic Centre (399 The West Mall)