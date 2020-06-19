Missing teen last seen June 9 in Winnipeg’s West End, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officials say 17-year-old Noreen Osborne was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End on June 9, and police are concerned for her well-being.

Osborne is described as 5’6″ with a thin build and shoulder-length auburn hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 204-986-6250.

