Missing teen last seen June 9 in Winnipeg’s West End, say police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 5:06 pm
Noreen Osborne has been missing since June 9, say police.
Noreen Osborne has been missing since June 9, say police. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officials say 17-year-old Noreen Osborne was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End on June 9, and police are concerned for her well-being.

Osborne is described as 5’6″ with a thin build and shoulder-length auburn hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 204-986-6250.

