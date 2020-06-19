Man charged with attempted murder in Mission, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP say a 58-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left another man with serious injuries.

Police say Tin Lik Ho is facing two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and a count of breach of a release order in the June 9 attack.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, remains in hospital. Police say they have identified a second victim, a 62-year-old man, who is uninjured.

Police at the time said they were called to a home in the 32000-block of Dewdny Trunk Road around 9 p.m.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, and police said the parties knew one another.

Ho is due back in court on Aug. 24.

