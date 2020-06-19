Man charged with attempted murder in Mission, B.C. shooting

Mission RCMP say a 58-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left another man with serious injuries.
Police say Tin Lik Ho is facing two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and a count of breach of a release order in the June 9 attack.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, remains in hospital. Police say they have identified a second victim, a 62-year-old man, who is uninjured.
Police at the time said they were called to a home in the 32000-block of Dewdny Trunk Road around 9 p.m.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, and police said the parties knew one another.
Ho is due back in court on Aug. 24.
Two separate disturbing Lower Mainland encounters with the same man
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments