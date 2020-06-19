Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder in Mission, B.C. shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 5:02 pm
One man hurt, another arrested in Mission shooting
WATCH: (June 10, 2020): Police investigate Mission shooting

Mission RCMP say a 58-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left another man with serious injuries.

Police say Tin Lik Ho is facing two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and a count of breach of a release order in the June 9 attack.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in shooting in Mission, B.C., suspect arrested

The victim, a 49-year-old man, remains in hospital. Police say they have identified a second victim, a 62-year-old man, who is uninjured.

Police at the time said they were called to a home in the 32000-block of Dewdny Trunk Road around 9 p.m.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, and police said the parties knew one another.

Story continues below advertisement

Ho is due back in court on Aug. 24.

Two separate disturbing Lower Mainland encounters with the same man
Two separate disturbing Lower Mainland encounters with the same man
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingAttempted Murderchargeattempted murder chargemission shootingmission attempted murdertin lik ho
Flyers
More weekly flyers