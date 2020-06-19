Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged after allegedly throwing hypodermic needle at youth

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 12:39 pm
Peterborough police have charged a woman after she allegedly threw a needle at a youth.
Peterborough police have charged a woman after she allegedly threw a needle at a youth. Getty Images

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged following an alleged assault involving a needle on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers received a report that a woman had become irate and allegedly thrown a hypodermic needle at a person under 18.

The two know each other, police say.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Aylmer Street assault investigation in Peterborough, victim still in hospital

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Park Street North, according to police.

Officers responded, and the investigation led to the arrest of the woman, police say.

Melissa Sue Bolahood, 39, of Park Street North was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 25.

