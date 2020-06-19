Menu

Crime

Patio season starts off on sour note for vandalized Winnipeg eateries

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 3:00 pm
Patio damage at Corrientes Argentine Pizzeria.
Patio damage at Corrientes Argentine Pizzeria. Instagram / corrienteswpg

With warm weather, Winnipeg’s patio season is back in full (socially distanced) swing, but two local eateries are facing the frustrating task of cleaning up after vandals damaged their patios.

Yafa Café, a restaurant serving up traditional Arabic street food on Portage Avenue in St. James, said it saw its brand new patio robbed shortly after it was constructed.

In a social media post Tuesday, the café said its seating, ornaments and flower pots were all stolen overnight.

“It’s a time to stand together,” the post said, “not to cause grief to struggling small businesses and employees.”

Yafa Café said it did capture an image of the suspect on a surveillance camera.

Corrientes Argentine Pizzeria owners Alfonso and Roxana Maury said their restaurant’s patio was also vandalized earlier this week.

“Every flower ripped out, every chair, table, bar knocked over and pulled apart,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: Stuck elevator brings down alleged vandals at downtown Winnipeg high rise

“We are trying to get to the bottom of this and find the person who did this.

“Thank you so much to everyone who keeps supporting us every day.”

Winnipeg police said they are investigating.

West Broadway organization on vandalism
