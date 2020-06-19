Patio season starts off on sour note for vandalized Winnipeg eateries

Send this page to someone via email

With warm weather, Winnipeg’s patio season is back in full (socially distanced) swing, but two local eateries are facing the frustrating task of cleaning up after vandals damaged their patios.

Yafa Café, a restaurant serving up traditional Arabic street food on Portage Avenue in St. James, said it saw its brand new patio robbed shortly after it was constructed.

In a social media post Tuesday, the café said its seating, ornaments and flower pots were all stolen overnight.

Unfortunately after building our patio, all our furniture, flower pots and ornaments were stolen over night. #smallbusiness pic.twitter.com/cp5w1pEKxq — Yafa Cafe (@Yafa_Cafe) June 17, 2020

“It’s a time to stand together,” the post said, “not to cause grief to struggling small businesses and employees.”

Yafa Café said it did capture an image of the suspect on a surveillance camera.

Corrientes Argentine Pizzeria owners Alfonso and Roxana Maury said their restaurant’s patio was also vandalized earlier this week.

“Every flower ripped out, every chair, table, bar knocked over and pulled apart,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“We are trying to get to the bottom of this and find the person who did this.

“Thank you so much to everyone who keeps supporting us every day.” Tweet This

Winnipeg police said they are investigating.

