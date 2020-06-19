Menu

Crime

Peterborough police investigating early morning stabbing

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 8:55 am
Updated June 19, 2020 8:57 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are investigating an early morning stabbing. Peterborough Police Service

One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning stabbing in Peterborough on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, investigators are at two scenes — one on Hunter Street, the other on Stewart Street.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1 a.m.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Aylmer St. assault investigation in Peterborough, victim still in hospital

Police say a male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“This is currently an ongoing investigation. There is no known threat to public safety,” police stated.

More to come.

StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeHunter Streetpeterborough stabbing
