Peterborough police investigating early morning stabbing

One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning stabbing in Peterborough on Friday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, investigators are at two scenes — one on Hunter Street, the other on Stewart Street.
The incident reportedly occurred around 1 a.m.
Police say a male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“This is currently an ongoing investigation. There is no known threat to public safety,” police stated.
