Okanagan weather: warm Father’s Day forecast

A ton of sun kicked off the second-last day of spring on Thursday, with just a few clouds expected during the afternoon as temperatures should climb to around 27 degrees.
Morning sunny breaks will be followed by clouds sliding in, as the next frontal boundary approaches for the last day of spring, as the valley warms to the upper 20s on Friday.
Summer officially begins in the Okanagan on Saturday at 2:44 p.m., and the new season kicks off with a chance of showers throughout the day and the risk of a thunderstorm.
Despite the active day, the mercury should make it into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.
Some sunny breaks are possible in the Central Okanagan on Father’s Day morning.
Clouds are predicted to shuffle in during the day, with a chance of showers in the Shuswap and South Okanagan in the afternoon.
Temperatures for Dad’s day should make it up into the mid-20s, so, all around, it’ll be a decent day to spend outside with the family.
Daytime highs return to the mid-20s heading into the first full work week of summer.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments