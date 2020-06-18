Okanagan weather: warm Father’s Day forecast

Send this page to someone via email

A ton of sun kicked off the second-last day of spring on Thursday, with just a few clouds expected during the afternoon as temperatures should climb to around 27 degrees.

Story continues below advertisement

Morning sunny breaks will be followed by clouds sliding in, as the next frontal boundary approaches for the last day of spring, as the valley warms to the upper 20s on Friday.

Summer officially begins in the Okanagan on Saturday at 2:44 p.m., and the new season kicks off with a chance of showers throughout the day and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Summer officially begins in the Okanagan at 2:44 p.m. MDT. SkyTracker Weather

Despite the active day, the mercury should make it into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

The risk of rain sticks around throughout the day on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Some sunny breaks are possible in the Central Okanagan on Father’s Day morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Clouds are predicted to shuffle in during the day, with a chance of showers in the Shuswap and South Okanagan in the afternoon.

Temperatures for Dad’s day should make it up into the mid-20s, so, all around, it’ll be a decent day to spend outside with the family.

Daytime highs return to the mid-20s heading into the first full work week of summer.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.