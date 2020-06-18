Coronavirus: Ottawa Public Health announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health announced seven new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city between Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday’s new cases bring the city’s total up to 2,043, only 68 of which are currently considered active.

No new deaths were recorded again on Thursday, making it the second day in a row the city has been without a COVID-19-related death.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 260 people in the city have died from the disease.

There are still seven people hospitalized as a result of the virus, but there are no patients currently being treated in intensive care.

Ontario reported 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 32,917.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the eleventh day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the fifth day in a row with new cases in the 100s. Thursday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,553, as three more deaths were reported — the lowest number of new deaths since the end of March.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues