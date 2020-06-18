Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Ottawa Public Health announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 2:47 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 2:48 pm
Ottawa Public Health recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 in the city between Wednesday and Thursday.
Ottawa Public Health recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 in the city between Wednesday and Thursday. GETTY IMAGES

Ottawa Public Health announced seven new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city between Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday’s new cases bring the city’s total up to 2,043, only 68 of which are currently considered active.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What can I do in Ottawa under Stage 2 reopening?

No new deaths were recorded again on Thursday, making it the second day in a row the city has been without a COVID-19-related death.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 260 people in the city have died from the disease.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are still seven people hospitalized as a result of the virus, but there are no patients currently being treated in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases have exceeded 100K
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases have exceeded 100K

Ontario reported 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 32,917.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the eleventh day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the fifth day in a row with new cases in the 100s. Thursday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,553, as three more deaths were reported — the lowest number of new deaths since the end of March.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesOttawaCoronavirus OntarioOttawa Public HealthOttawa COVID-19coronavirus OttawaCOVID-19 ottawacovid 19 numbers ottawaOttawa covid-19 death toll
Flyers
More weekly flyers