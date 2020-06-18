New Brunswick chief says all chiefs support call for inquiry into shootings

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous leader in New Brunswick is renewing his call for an independent, Indigenous-led public inquiry to investigate two recent police shootings in the province.

Chief Tim Paul of the Wotstak First Nation issued a statement Thursday to remind Premier Blaine Higgs that all the chiefs who met with the premier via teleconference Wednesday made it clear they want nothing less than an independent public inquiry.

READ MORE: First Nations chiefs say New Brunswick premier won’t commit to shootings inquiry

Separate statements were issued after the meeting by the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation and the nine representatives of the Mi’gmaq Chiefs of New Brunswick.

Both specifically called for an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the fatal shootings this month of Indigenous residents Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pressure mounts on New Brunswick to get Indigenous people involved in inquiries

Paul says Higgs floated a lesser option – a so-called task force that would review old reports and recommendations.

The chief says that’s not good enough, adding that a full inquiry could bring about real change while also allowing Indigenous people to describe their experiences with discrimination.