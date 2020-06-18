Calgary police investigate shots fired in Panorama Hills

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Panorama Hills on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Panora Way Northwest just after 2 a.m.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a number of bullet casings on the ground.

Police said they are investigating if any area homes were hit by the gunfire.

Police are working to collect CCTV security video from nearby homes to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.