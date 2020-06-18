Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate shots fired in Panorama Hills

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 10:41 am
Calgary police were called to the 200 block of Panora Way Northwest on Thursday, June 18, 2020 for reports of shots fired. .
Global News

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Panorama Hills on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Panora Way Northwest just after 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in death of missing Calgary man

Arriving at the scene, officers found a number of bullet casings on the ground.

Police said they are investigating if any area homes were hit by the gunfire.

READ MORE: Calgary police search for 2nd suspect in café owner’s death

Police are working to collect CCTV security video from nearby homes to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

