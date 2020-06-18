Warkworth man charged after refusing to provide breath sample following collision in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Warkworth, Ont., man has been charged following a collision in Peterborough’s east end on Wednesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says that around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the Lansdowne Street East area involving an allegedly impaired driver.

Police say an officer detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath and twice requested the driver provide a breath sample.

The driver allegedly refused both requests.

As a result of the investigation, Adam Brown, 40, of Centre Street in Warkworth was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15.