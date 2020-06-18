Warkworth man charged after refusing to provide breath sample following collision in Peterborough

A Warkworth, Ont., man has been charged following a collision in Peterborough’s east end on Wednesday night.
The Peterborough Police Service says that around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the Lansdowne Street East area involving an allegedly impaired driver.
READ MORE: Hastings man charged with drug-impaired driving following Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough
Police say an officer detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath and twice requested the driver provide a breath sample.
The driver allegedly refused both requests.
As a result of the investigation, Adam Brown, 40, of Centre Street in Warkworth was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15.
Comments