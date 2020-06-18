Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Montreal’s Jean-Talon Street

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 9:05 am
Montreal police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Jean-Talon Street on Thursday morning.
Montreal police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Jean-Talon Street on Thursday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police say a man in his 30s is dead after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning.

Const. Raphael Bergeron said the motorcyclist was heading westbound on Jean-Talon Street and tried to pass two trucks also heading in the same direction.

According to Bergeron, the man tried to manoeuvre his way around the trucks but drove into some objects on the side of the road before losing control of the motorcycle.

READ MORE: How not to perform a U-turn — Truck driver caught on camera blocking Montreal bridge

He was then struck by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Waverly and Jean-Talon streets on the border of the Little Italy and Villeray neighbourhoods, Bergeron said.

The motorcyclist’s death was confirmed at the scene, Bergeron said. No other information is available about his identity.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are treating the incident as a fatal accident. A collision squad is on site.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceMontreal PoliceMontreal trafficMotorcyclistLittle ItalyMontreal crashVillerayJean TalonJean-Talon Street.Mile Exmontreal motorcycle crashmotorcycle crash montrealJean-Talon motorcycle crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers