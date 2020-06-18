Motorcyclist killed in crash on Montreal’s Jean-Talon Street

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a man in his 30s is dead after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning.

Const. Raphael Bergeron said the motorcyclist was heading westbound on Jean-Talon Street and tried to pass two trucks also heading in the same direction.

According to Bergeron, the man tried to manoeuvre his way around the trucks but drove into some objects on the side of the road before losing control of the motorcycle.

He was then struck by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Waverly and Jean-Talon streets on the border of the Little Italy and Villeray neighbourhoods, Bergeron said.

The motorcyclist’s death was confirmed at the scene, Bergeron said. No other information is available about his identity.

Police are treating the incident as a fatal accident. A collision squad is on site.