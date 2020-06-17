Bianca Andreescu voices support for U.S. Open in summer despite coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she supports the United States Tennis Association’s decision to hold this year’s U.S. Open this summer despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20-year old, who captured her first ever Grand Slam title at last year’s Open, says she has “no doubt” that the association came up with a plan to ensure players’ safety at the tournament.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

In a post on Twitter, she says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players.

Story continues below advertisement

The association announced Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved its plan to host this year’s U.S. Open, adding that they plan to host it in the safest manner possible.

Andreescu defeated American Serena Williams in straight sets during last year’s U.S. Open final, becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The 2020 U.S. Open is to be held Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in New York City.