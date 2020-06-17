Menu

Canada

Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast London crash: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 17, 2020 2:23 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police say a pedestrian was struck in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Kilally Road at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a tweet, police say injuries “appear to be serious” but did not provide any other information about the person who was injured, or the vehicle involved in the crash.

At 1:47 p.m., police tweeted that the traffic management unit was en route to the scene.

“Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route,” police added.

Global News has reached out to police for more information and will provide updates once they are available.

