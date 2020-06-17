Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast London crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a pedestrian was struck in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Kilally Road at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a tweet, police say injuries “appear to be serious” but did not provide any other information about the person who was injured, or the vehicle involved in the crash.

At 1:47 p.m., police tweeted that the traffic management unit was en route to the scene.

*UPDATE* Highbury Avenue at Kilally Road is now CLOSED in all directions. Traffic Management Unit Reconstruction is heading to the scene. Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/PTJh4ihVKz — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 17, 2020

“Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route,” police added.

Global News has reached out to police for more information and will provide updates once they are available.