Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast London crash: police

London police say a pedestrian was struck in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Kilally Road at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
In a tweet, police say injuries “appear to be serious” but did not provide any other information about the person who was injured, or the vehicle involved in the crash.
At 1:47 p.m., police tweeted that the traffic management unit was en route to the scene.
“Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route,” police added.
