Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 17

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

190 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 190 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,744.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,550, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 27,784 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 94 new cases, Peel Region with 38, York Region with four and Durham with three. Outside of the GTA, Windsor-Essex reported 22 new cases and Waterloo and Hamilton each reported seven more cases.

Ontario extends emergency orders until June 30

The Ontario government says it is extending all current emergency orders until June 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said that while all current emergency orders will remain in place until the end of June, the province will review each order on a case-by-case basis to determine if it can be adjusted or lifted as Ontario reopens.

“Extending these emergency orders gives our front-line health-care providers the necessary flexibility to rapidly respond to urgent needs and protect our most vulnerable,” Premier Doug Ford said.

Rogers Cup men’s tournament pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament will not be played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tennis Canada said in a release issued today that the event’s start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021.

The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 at the Aviva Centre at York University.

—With files from The Canadian Press