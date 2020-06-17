No new coronavirus cases identified in Ottawa on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health’s latest report on the novel coronavirus in Ottawa shows the city’s first 24-hour period without a new positive test for the virus since late March, though data indicates the proportion of newly identified cases without a known origin is on the rise.

The local public health unit also said Wednesday there were no new deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Ottawa.

That leaves the city’s total number of lab-confirmed cases at 2,036, and the death toll at 230.

More than 1,700, or 84 per cent, of local cases are now considered resolved.

There are currently 13 people in hospital with the virus and eight ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as long-term care homes.

2:39 2 companies own nearly half of the Ontario LTC homes worst hit by COVID-19 2 companies own nearly half of the Ontario LTC homes worst hit by COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health’s dashboard tracking the city’s efficacy in containing the spread of the virus shows many positive trends, though among the recent data is an apparent rise in the percentage of identified cases with no known source.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, 37 per cent of lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the community could not be linked to travel or close contact with another confirmed case.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

These figures, which represent a 14-day average of cases, are up from 28 per cent a week ago.

Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement to Global News that as the city enters the second phase of reopening from the pandemic’s economic shutdown, residents should be aware of the associated risks.

“Since we are reopening while COVID-19 is present in our community, more widespread transmission risks a resurgence of the virus, which could again threaten to surpass our hospitals’ capacity,” he said.

He added it will be weeks before public health units are able to gauge the impact of loosening coronavirus restrictions on local case figures.

2:37 Coronavirus: New Zealand PM Ardern calls 2 new cases ‘unacceptable’ failure of system Coronavirus: New Zealand PM Ardern calls 2 new cases ‘unacceptable’ failure of system