Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigating Red Deer arrest that left 28-year-old man ‘seriously injured’

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 4:54 pm
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
An investigation is underway after a man sustained serious injuries during an arrest by Red Deer RCMP on June 4. File

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an arrest made by Red Deer RCMP that left a 28-year-old man “seriously injured.”

In a news release on Tuesday, ASIRT said on June 4 at around 1:10 p.m., RCMP saw a car with a licence plate that wasn’t registered to the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Officials said the vehicle sped away, and while officers didn’t initially follow the car, police later located the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit.

During the chase, the vehicle drove on sidewalks and pathways in Michener Bend Park before officers stopped it by using a spike belt, ASIRT said.

READ MORE: ASIRT releases new details about deadly Highway 2 shootout between RCMP and suspect

The suspect ran away and an unmarked RCMP SUV hit the man, knocking him to the ground. ASIRT said the man quickly got up and jumped into a nearby river. The suspect was pulled from the water with the help of a service dog and the man was found to have sustained serious injuries to both legs.

Story continues below advertisement

ASIRT will be investigating the conduct of the officers involved in the incident and is asking anyone who was in the park at the time of the arrest, or has footage of the incident, to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.

ASIRT is responsible for independently investigating incidents involving Alberta police officers that have resulted in serious injury or death.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPASIRTRed Deer CrimeASIRT InvestigationRed Deer arrestAlberta Serious Incident Reponse TeamASIRT Red DeerASIRT Red Deer arrestRed Deer RCMP ASIRT inverstigationRed Deer serious injury arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers