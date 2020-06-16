Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough and Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge health units

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported for the Peterborough Public Health region.

That keeps the heath unit’s overall total at 93 cases in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

There remain four active cases and 87 have been resolved — approximately 93.5 per cent.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

More than 13,150 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

Peterborough Paramedics held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday in Douro-Dummer Township which also included the province’s mobile testing clinic.

Our mobile testing centre is going to be in Peterborough tomorrow from 10am to 4:30pm. If you’re in the area and feel you need a #COVID19 test, please stop by. Address: 2893 Highway 28 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 16, 2020

One-day drive-thru clinics will continue Wednesday in Keene at the Otonabee Memorial Community Centre (24 Fourth St.)

The drive-thru clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue until at least Friday.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

No new cases were reported Tuesday for the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

However, the health unit reported one more resolved case in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday, increasing the total to 137 resolved out of the 158 confirmed cases in the municipality.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. There are also currently 11 cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents due to a coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

An outbreak declared Friday remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

Confirmed cases in Northumberland County remain at 19. Of those cases, 17 have been declared resolved and one required hospitalization.

All eight cases in Haliburton County are now resolved. One case required hospitalized care.

Both counties each have two cases that are deemed high-risk contacts.

Overall, of the health unit’s 185 cases, 162 are resolved — approximately 87.5 per cent, the health unit reports.

