COVID curve stays flat as Manitoba reports no new cases Tuesday

Manitoba has no new cases of the novel coronavirus to report, according to provincial health officials Tuesday.

This leaves the number of confirmed and probable cases at 304.

There are currently five active cases with 292 people now considered recovered. No one is in hospital for the virus.

The total number of deaths remains at seven.

There were 234 tests done Monday, bringing the total up to 54,614 since February.

The City of Winnipeg will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to update on their COVID-19 measures.

Glolbal News will have the livestream here.

