N.S. provincial court to expand in-person hearings amid coronavirus pandemic

The provincial court of Nova Scotia announced Tuesday that it’s expanding in-person hearings during the COVID-19 pandemic while making sure that physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures are in place.

In early June, the provincial court expanded in-person hearings to include trials and preliminary inquiries for accused individuals in custody, if all public health directives could be followed.

But starting July 2, the court said it will further expand in-person hearings to a limited number of trials and preliminary inquiries for accused individuals not in custody, if the hearing can be done safely.

“Some hearings may still be delayed as work continues to modify courtrooms and public court spaces,” the court said in a statement.

“These modifications are required to adhere to public heath directives and to protect the health and safety of those working in and attending courthouses.”

Sheriff Services will be screening people at the entrance to the courthouse to ensure the individual’s presence is required in court and that it is safe for them to attend.