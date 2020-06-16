Menu

Health

Quebec reports 27 additional COVID-19 deaths as new cases, hospitalizations drop

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2020 12:28 pm
A person wears a face mask while sitting in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes.
A person wears a face mask while sitting in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes.

Quebec is reporting 27 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 5,269.

The number of confirmed infections in the past 24 hours was 92, brining the total confirmed cases to 54,146.

The number of hospitalizations dropped to 718 while the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 77.

READ MORE: School will resume in all of Quebec come fall: education minister

Meanwhile, the Quebec government announced today it plans to have all elementary and high schools reopen this fall.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says junior colleges and universities will be able to offer hybrid classes.

All institutions must have a plan in place in the event of a second wave of COVID-19.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
