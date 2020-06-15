Flames re-sign goaltender Artyom Zagidulin

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have re-signed Russian goaltender Artyom Zagidulin to a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old from Magnitogorsk posted a record of 16-7-1 with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat last season.

Zagidulin’s goals-against average with the Heat was 3.07 and his save percentage was .898.

He originally signed with Calgary in March of 2019. His new contract is a two-way deal.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound netminder played three seasons with the KHL’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk prior to arriving in North America.

Zagidulin went 12-7-3 with a .924 save percentage and 1.96 GAA for Magnitogorsk in 2018-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

